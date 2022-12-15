Thursday storms bring cold front to Tampa Bay

A powerful storm system will make its way to Tampa Bay on Thursday, bringing wet and cold conditions after a warm and dry Wednesday.

Although this specific storm system has been causing tornadoes throughout the Southeast, it is predicted to be less powerful when it hits Tampa Bay.

Storms will be north of I-4.

The line of storms will weaken some as it moves south and east through the area Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night.

The risk of strong to severe storms will continue until as late as midnight and by Friday morning, temperatures in Tampa Bay should be somewhere in the mid-50s or near 60 degrees.