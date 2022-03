A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Tampa Bay area until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning just after 12:30 p.m.

It includes the following counties:



Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Residents in these areas can expect possible wind gusts of up to 70 mph and scattered hail.