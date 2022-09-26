Residents flock to stores, stocking up on last-minute items

TAMPA, Fla. — Grocery stores across Tampa Bay are seeing an increase in shoppers as people prepare for whatever Ian may bring.

People at The Winn Dixie in Hyde Park were stocking up on essential hurricane items like canned goods, batteries and bottles of water.

A life-long Florida resident said he always likes to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

“The first thing that is going to go is going to be the power and the water, so just make sure you have a little bit extra so you can take care of yourself."

Another resident wasn’t afraid to visit the frozen food section.

“Well, we happen to have a generator, so I’m planning to have stuff in the freezer and using the grill to cook in our toaster oven."

Another shopper was evacuating to her daughter’s house and didn’t want to show up empty-handed.

“Going to my daughter, she has plenty of stuff, so I’m basically bringing snacks and wine, of course."

There were also plenty of shoppers picking up items for neighbors and relatives who can’t make it to the store on their own.

“Well, she is 87 years old. She doesn’t drive, so I’m her caretaker and I make sure she has what she needs for her safety and everything else."

Then there were a couple of ladies who couldn’t load the trunk fast enough, they were eager to get back to the couch in front of the TV.

“We have complete faith in Denis. We’ve watched him stream the last two days permanently, he’s the only one on our stations right now, don’t change it over to anyone else. We’re watching Denis because if he doesn’t panic, we’re not panicking."

