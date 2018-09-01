Powerful winds tear down roofs, carports in Sarasota County

NOKOMIS, Fla. — Storms Monday night caused significant damage to several homes in Sarasota County.

The National Weather Service confirms straight-line winds damaged three homes in Nokomis, along with one home in Venice.

"Very instant and very quick and my wife, she dove under the table," said Nelson Hathaway. "Pulled my golf cart in the street, ripped the windshield off of it, it went down and then across the street. The lanai imploded."

Power crews are working late into the night to repair down lines and restore power to several homes in the Lake Village mobile home park.

Cheryl Grochowski invited us into her neighbor's home as she checked in on his damage. Winds peeled off the roof to his patio, scattering the debris across his neighbor's yard.

She says he works for FEMA and is in Puerto Rico right now helping storm victims. Now, he is planning to return home to deal with his own mess.

"He told me, 'this is just not right, there's something really wrong with this,'" said Grochowski. "I feel sorry for him, it's really tough."