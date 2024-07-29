Low-pressure area given 50% chance of development over next 7 days

TAMPA, Fla. — While the tropics could get active at any moment, the news as of Monday is ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips' Rule #7; it's nothing to freak out about.

The National Hurricane Center has given an area of low pressure a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system later this week. But, there's still a lot of uncertainty about what may form and when or if it might impact the United States.

Phillips said there is lots of dry air keeping the system in check for the time being.

In model runs, the GFS is "STILL" off and on with the potential system but brings it in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico as a "rather weak system." If that scenario played out, Phillips said the Tampa Bay region could get some rain out of it.

However, the Euro model run continued to develop the system. The Euro model has the system moving east of Florida. Under this scenario, Phillips said, "We'd get zilch out of it."

Phillips said the potential system is "nothing to lose sleep over at this point" and, "I wouldn't cancel any plans yet."

Denis and ABC Action News Meteorologists Greg Dee, Shay Ryan, and Jason Adams are monitoring the system 24/7 in case anything changes.

Otherwise, remember Denis' Rule #7; it's nothing to freak out about.