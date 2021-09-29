Tropical Storm Victor forms over eastern Atlantic; expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Victor formed over the eastern tropical Atlantic Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center reported.

According to the latest NHC update, the system is 540 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands with max winds of 40 mph. The system is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Steady strengthening is forecast, and Victor is expected to become a hurricane in a day or two.

Victor is the twentieth named storm of the 2021 storm season.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.