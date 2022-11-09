Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Tropical Storm Nicole: Shelter locations across Tampa Bay

Hurricane shelter
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 13: Bob Cavanagh (L) and Linda Moore (C) wait in an evacuation shelter setup at the Conway High School for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 13, 2018 in Conway, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected to arrive on Friday possibly as a category 2 storm along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hurricane shelter
Posted at 8:36 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 09:44:20-05

As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for those in need.

All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters.

Find your county below, and please note that this list will be updated as more shelters announce that they are opening:

County sites offering shelter information:

Shelters by county:

Highlands:

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9

  • Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (Special Needs)
  • Fred Wild Elementary School (General Population) — Opens at 4 p.m.
    • 3550 Youth Care Lane, Sebring, FL 33870

Manatee:

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

  • “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary (Pet Friendly)
    • 9515 FL-64, Bradenton, 34212
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo