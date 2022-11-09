Tropical Storm Nicole: Shelter locations across Tampa Bay

As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for those in need.

All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters.

Find your county below, and please note that this list will be updated as more shelters announce that they are opening:

County sites offering shelter information:



Shelters by county:

Highlands:

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9



Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (Special Needs)

7205 South George Boulevard, Sebring, FL, 33875 Registration required, ends at 11 a.m. on Wednesday



Fred Wild Elementary School (General Population) — Opens at 4 p.m.

3550 Youth Care Lane, Sebring, FL 33870



Manatee:

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

