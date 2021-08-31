Tropical Storm Larry forms in eastern Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane

Tropical Depression 12 strengthened into Tropical Storm Larry in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.

According to the latest NHC update, Larry is about 175 miles south of the Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with max winds of 45 mph. The system is moving west at 20 mph.

A west-to-west-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect

