Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic, forecasters watching 2 other systems

A day after Hurricane Idalia hit the state of Florida as a Category 3 storm, Tropical Storm Jose formed in the Atlantic. Forecasters are also watching two other areas for possible development.

Jose formed into a named storm early Thursday morning. It's about 785 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Jose is forecast to become absorbed by Hurricane Franklin, a Category 2 storm that's expected to weaken over the next couple of days.

Franklin is 200 miles north-northeast of Bermuda and is expected to keep moving northeastward over the next couple of days.

Hurricane forecasters are watching two other areas for development.

The first is an area of low pressure in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is expected to become a tropical depression over the next couple of days.

Formation chances for that system are high at 70% over the next two days.

The second area is the remnants of Tropical Storm Gert, located several hundred miles north of the northern Leeward Islands. Conditions are unfavorable for conditions by the weekend.

Formation chances for that system are low at 30% over the next two days.