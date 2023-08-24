Hurricane warning issued for Tampa Bay region ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings have been issued for the Tampa Bay region ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia's arrival Tuesday.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Idalia was located about 80 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba. The system had sustained winds of 65 miles an hour with higher gusts and was moving to the north at 8 miles per hour.

Forecasters said life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are becoming increasingly likely for portions of Florida.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

Hurricane Warning:



Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

Middle of Longboat Key northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay

Storm Surge Warning:



Englewood northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Warning:



Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

Isle of Youth Cuba

Dry Tortugas Florida

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

West of the Ochlockonee River westward to Indian Pass

South of the Middle of Longboat Key to Chokoloskee Florida

Hurricane Watch:



Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key

West of the Ochlockonee River westward to Indian Pass

Tropical Storm Watch:



Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge

Sebastian Inlet Florida northward to Altamaha Sound Georgia



Storm Surge Watch:



Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass Florida

Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Remember, a Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is expected to continue moving north, with the center of the storm forecast to be near or over Cuba on Monday night.

Idalia is forecast to increase forward speed and turn north-northeastward over the east Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips and the entire weather team are monitoring the system.