Tropical Depression 5 strengthens into Tropical Storm Danielle: NHC

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Five formed over the north Atlantic early on Thursday morning and became Tropical Storm Danielle shortly before 11 a.m.

TS Danielle is currently 960 miles west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour.

While meteorologist Greg Dee said the system is not forecast to have any impact to land, NHC stated that "strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Danielle is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so."

Danielle is the fourth named storm of this year's hurricane season.

The season ends on November 30. So far this season, they have been no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

The NHC is also monitoring two other systems, one with high formation chances and one with medium chances.

The first system is a broad area of low-pressure east of the Leeward Islands. Forecasters said it could become a tropical depression over the next few days.

Current formation chances are 60% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

The second system is an area of low pressure that's over the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC said it could become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so.

Current formation chances are 30% over the next two days and 30% over the next five days.