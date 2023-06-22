Tropical Depression 4 forms in central Atlantic; forecast to become named storm

As forecasters keep an eye on Tropical Storm Bret, a second system is poised to strengthen into the next named storm.

In a 5 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Four in the central Atlantic. The system is currently 1,395 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It's moving west at 12 mph with 35 mph winds.

Forecasters say the system is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or so. When it forms, it will be Tropical Storm Cindy.

On the current track, the NHC said the depression will stay east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend. ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said right now, the depression isn't a threat to Florida or the rest of the U.S.