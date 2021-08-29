Tropical Depression 10 forms, moves over central tropical Atlantic

Tropical Depression 10 formed Saturday and is moving over the central tropical Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the latest NHC update, TD10 is about 770 miles east of the Leeward Islands with max winds of 35 mph. The system is moving north at 12 mph.

A motion toward the north or north-northeast at a slower forward speed is expected through Wednesday, keeping the depression over the central Atlantic during the upcoming week.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, but the depression could become a tropical storm by Tuesday or Wednesday, the NHC said.

There are no coastal watches and warnings in effect.

