Tropical Storm Grace continues gaining speed

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Grace is moving quickly westward with a poorly defined center, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 8 p.m, the NHC said the system was located about 55 miles east-southeast of Guadalupe with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

The system has picked up speed and is moving at 26 miles per hour.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles to the north of the center.

The National Hurricane Center said a motion toward the west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, near or over the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and then near or over Haiti Monday night.

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Warning from Cabo Caucedo northward to Samana.

The following watches and warnings are in effect because of the system:

Tropical Storm Warning

Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Sint Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Samana

Tropical Storm Watch