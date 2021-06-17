Watch
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three has formed in Gulf of Mexico

Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 17, 2021
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three has formed over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center reports.

According to the NHC, the system is about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with max winds of 30 mph.

This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the northern Gulf Coast. A northeastward motion across the southeastern US is likely after landfall.

The system is also forecasted to strengthen Thursday or Friday, NHC said.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical storm warning:

  • Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
  • Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

HURRICANE RESOURCES

