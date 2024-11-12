NHC gives tropical disturbance in Gulf 80% chance of development over next 7 days

The National Hurricane Center predicts a "high" chance of a tropical disturbance developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC said a tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea is producing an area of "disorganized showers and thunderstorms" and that a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week as the system moves west into the western Caribbean Sea.

The disturbance is then expected to linger over the western Caribbean Sea through the weekend before it begins its slow move northwestward by early next week.

The NHC said its current formation chance over the next 48 hours is at 40%, while the chance is higher through the next seven days at 80%.

If the system forms into a named storm, it would be named "Sara."