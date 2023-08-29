Idalia: Power outage numbers, maps

TAMPA, Fla. — As the state of Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia, crews are working to restore power to areas as the storm approaches the west coast of the state.

Below you'll find the latest updates from power companies across the area along with how to contact them to report an outage.

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here

Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592

WREC: Report onlinehere and find your area's WREC phone number

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them and follow these guidelines:

