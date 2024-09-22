Hurricane Watch issued for Tampa Bay ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone #9

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said a potential tropical cyclone nine has formed in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to strengthen over the next few days.

On Tuesday at 5 a.m., the NHC said PTC #9 is about 120 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It is moving northwest at 8 mph.

According to the NHC, the center of the system is forecast to move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea through tonight and then over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:



Indian Pass southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Charlotte Harbor

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cabo Catoche to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

Englewood to Indian Pass

Tampa Bay, including Citrus, Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Coastal Sarasota Counties

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Grand Cayman

Rio Lagartos to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban provinces of Artemisa, and Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Lower Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge

Flamingo to south of Englewood

West of Indian Pass to Walton Bay County line

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips said it "all boils down to where the low center is located Tuesday evening."

WFTS

1. If it's over the Yucatan, panhandle landfall seems likely.



2. If it's in-between the Yucatan and Cuba a "Big Bend" landfall is likely.



3. If it's over Cuba, a track closer to our area will probably occur. We should have our answer by Tuesday evening.



If these tracks verify, we will probably not see sustained hurricane force winds in the Bay Area. Gusts along the coast, possibly, but sustained is unlikely. Surge is still a concern as some kind of coastal evacs seem likely on Tuesday. Of course, if the track is closer to us, that's another story entirely.



No real changes to our thinking.

HURRICANE RESOURCES