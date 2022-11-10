Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to all of Florida

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning
state of emergency
O'Rourke, Kali
Source: MGN Online
state of emergency
Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 12:56:16-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to include every Florida county Thursday.

Via Executive Order 22-256, which amended executive order 22-253, the state of emergency encompasses all 67 counties in the state.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in eastern Florida.

The first executive order was established Monday, which only included the following 34 counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

Two days later, on Wednesday afternoon, he expanded the state of emergency to 11 additional counties, including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor, and Wakulla.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo