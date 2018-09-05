Gordon weakens to Tropical Depression over central Mississippi

WFTS Webteam, Associated Press
3:34 AM, Sep 3, 2018
2 hours ago

Greg Dee is tracking tropical developments in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday night just west of Alabama-Mississippi border.

Tropical Storm Gordon will reach the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Gordon lashed South Florida with heavy rains and high winds on Monday, forcing holiday beachgoers to drier ground. Weather forecasters said the storm could strengthen to near-hurricane force by the time it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

A tropical system is moving quickly toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast and strengthen into a tropical storm.

NOAA
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday night just west of Alabama-Mississippi border. Wednesday morning, it weakened to a Tropical Depression over central Mississippi.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Tropical Depression Gordon was located near latitude 32.0 North, longitude 89.9 West.  Gordon is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h).  A northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.  On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the lower Mississippi Valley today.  A turn toward the north-northwest and north is forecast to occur on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts in a few squalls near the center.  Additional weakening is expected as Gordon moves farther inland.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Governor Scott released the following statement regarding Tropical Storm Gordon:

“With Tropical Storm Gordon currently moving across South Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico, it is important for Floridians and our visitors to remain vigilant. Right now, the primary impact of the storm is heavy rainfall across the southern part of the state. Heavy rainfall and potential flooding is also expected in the Panhandle in the coming days. Every Floridian should continue to monitor local news reports for the latest on this storm. State emergency management professionals are remaining in constant communication with local officials to ensure that any needs are met, and we will continue to closely track this storm throughout the day and the beginning of next week.”

