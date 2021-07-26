Development chances drop for disturbance off Florida coast

An area of low pressure near Jacksonville is unlikely to develop after chances dropped to 30% on Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system, which had a 50% chance of developing over the weekend.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says the system will move on-shore along Georgia's coast later on Monday and will bring showers along the I-95 corridor.

Currently, the NHC is not monitoring any other systems in the Atlantic.