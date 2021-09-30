Atlantic hurricane names are about to run out, again — So, what comes next?

TAMPA, Fla. — There's just one name left on the list for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. So, what names are next?

Traditionally, when all 21 names were used the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) would take names from the Greek alphabet. But after the busy hurricane season last year, meteorologists announced that would no longer be the case.

The Greek alphabet had only been used twice in 2005, but last year it was used nine times.

For the 2021 season, the WMO released the following list of supplemental names.

