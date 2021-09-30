Watch
Atlantic hurricane names are about to run out, again — So, what comes next?

AP
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Sam, just right of center, in the Atlantic Ocean, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 1920 Zulu (3:20 p.m. ET). Sam is a powerful Category 4 storm but it poses no threat to land as it loops northward in the Atlantic, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 30, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — There's just one name left on the list for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. So, what names are next?

Traditionally, when all 21 names were used the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) would take names from the Greek alphabet. But after the busy hurricane season last year, meteorologists announced that would no longer be the case.

The Greek alphabet had only been used twice in 2005, but last year it was used nine times.

For the 2021 season, the WMO released the following list of supplemental names.

Atlantic tropical cyclone names:

  • Adria
  • Braylen
  • Caridad
  • Deshawn
  • Emery
  • Foster
  • Gemma
  • Heath
  • Isla
  • Jacobus
  • Kenzie
  • Lucio
  • Makayla
  • Nolan
  • Orlanda
  • Pax
  • Ronin
  • Sophie
  • Tayshaun
  • Viviana
  • Will
