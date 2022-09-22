All eyes on Invest 98-L in the southeast Caribbean Sea and where it may go

MIAMI, Fla. — ABC Action News meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center have their eyes on a disturbance in the southeastern Caribbean Sea that might, MIGHT, be a part of the Tampa area's weather next week.

As of Thursday morning, the disturbance, Invest 98-L, has been given a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression in 48 hours by the National Hurricane Center. The NHC said the formation chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Some of the models may look intimidating, especially for Floridians who haven't been through tropical systems before. The Euro model trends towards western parts of Florida. The GFS model is starting to move center of the storm a little more west and delaying arrival time until the weekend.

WFTS

Still, ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said the system is too far out to speculate about possible impacts.

"You may even see some threatening-looking model data on social media. I don't want you to buy into any of that," Dee said. "But, this is something to watch, and that's because our models do consistently take this wave, develop it into maybe a depression or tropical storm through the Caribbean over the next five days and place it in the northwestern Caribbean, maybe even the Gulf of Mexico next week."

Rule #7: Don't freak out until Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips tells you to

If the system eventually forms into a tropical storm, it could be named Hermine or Ian.

Remember, any time during the Atlantic hurricane season (June 1 - November 30) is a good time to make sure your hurricane kits are stocked up and you have all your storm plans prepared.