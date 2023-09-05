90% chance system in central Atlantic forms into named storm

Hurricane forecasters are watching an area of low pressure over the central Atlantic that's likely to form into a named storm as we approach the peak of hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said the area of low pressure, currently about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is expected to become a tropical depression or storm over the next day or so.

The NHC said the system could become a hurricane later this week.

The system is moving west-northwest across the central Atlantic, and forecasters expect it to move near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands later this week.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said the system could become a powerful storm.

The next name on this year's list of storms is Lee.

Forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of West Africa for possible development. Formation chances are high at 70% over the next week.

The wave is moving west-northwest and is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Dee said the second system will turn away from land as it develops.