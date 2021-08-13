70% chance low-pressure system in Atlantic develops this weekend

As the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Depression Fred, we're likely to see another system develop into a numbered or named storm over the weekend.

The system is located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity.

The NHC says environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days.

The system, if it develops, would become Grace, the seventh named storm of the 2021 season.

The NHC has formation chances at 70% for the next 48 hours, as well as the next five days.