70% chance low-pressure system develops into tropical depression, National Hurricane Center says

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form in the Atlantic where there is currently a low-pressure system.

The chances of development in the next 48 hours, which were at 50% early on Monday morning, have now increased to 70%.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC says showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated in association with the system, which is about 150 miles east of Barbados.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later on Monday or Monday night, the NHC says.

The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by late Monday then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

The formation chances through the next five days are also 70%.