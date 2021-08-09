Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

70% chance low-pressure system develops into tropical depression, National Hurricane Center says

items.[0].videoTitle
E8WdVSsXoAMBW44.jpg
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 09:10:23-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form in the Atlantic where there is currently a low-pressure system.

The chances of development in the next 48 hours, which were at 50% early on Monday morning, have now increased to 70%.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC says showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated in association with the system, which is about 150 miles east of Barbados.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later on Monday or Monday night, the NHC says.

The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by late Monday then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

The formation chances through the next five days are also 70%.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018