Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

60% chance of tropical development in Gulf over the next 5 days

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a large area of low pressure in the Gulf that could form into the first tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Tropical development
Posted at 7:00 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 07:39:55-04

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a large area of low pressure in the Gulf that could form into the first tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The NHC has development chances at 60% over the next five days and 10% over the next two days. The 2022 season officially starts on Wednesday.

The system is partially related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha, the first storm of the Pacific season. Agatha made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday.

If the remnants form into a tropical storm, it would be named Alex.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said even if the system forms into a depression, he would expect the NHC to issue tropical storm watches and warnings for Florida's west coast just in case.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC said regardless of development, the area of low pressure is likely to cause heavy rainfall across portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018