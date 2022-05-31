60% chance of tropical development in Gulf over the next 5 days

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a large area of low pressure in the Gulf that could form into the first tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The NHC has development chances at 60% over the next five days and 10% over the next two days. The 2022 season officially starts on Wednesday.

2 AM EDT May 31: A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to form near the Yucatan Peninsula in a few days, and it could become a tropical depression over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week.



Monitor https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for the latest on this system. pic.twitter.com/26SqVVLMhb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 31, 2022

The system is partially related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha, the first storm of the Pacific season. Agatha made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday.

If the remnants form into a tropical storm, it would be named Alex.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said even if the system forms into a depression, he would expect the NHC to issue tropical storm watches and warnings for Florida's west coast just in case.

The NHC said regardless of development, the area of low pressure is likely to cause heavy rainfall across portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.