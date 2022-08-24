20% chance tropical wave east of Windward Islands develops: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two waves that both have a 20% chance of forming over the next five days.

The first wave is currently a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

The NHC said environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development after the system crosses the Windward Islands and eastern Caribbean Sea late this week and into next week.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The second is off the west coast of Africa. The NHC said that system could develop over the weekend while it moves westward at 10 to 15 miles an hour.

Hurricane season ends on November 30. There have been no hurricanes so far this season, but the Atlantic basin has seen three named storms.