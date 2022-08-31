2 systems in Atlantic likely to develop this week: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three different systems in the Atlantic, and forecasters said two are likely to form into named systems over the next few days.

The first system the NHC is watching is an area of low pressure that's several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It's forecast to form over the next couple of days.

Current formation chances are 60% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

The second system with high development chances is an area of low pressure over the central Atlantic. The NHC said it's about 850 miles west-southwest of the westernmost Azores.

Forecasters said environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to development. The system is forecast to become a tropical or subtropical development over the next few days.

Current formation chances are 60% over the next two days and 70% over the next five days.

If either system develops into a named storm, it would be Danielle, the fourth named storm of this year's hurricane season.

The season ends on November 30. So far this season, they have been no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

The last system the NHC is currently monitoring has medium formation chances. It's a broad area of low pressure between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the fast eastern Atlantic, the NHC said. Forecasters said conditions are expected to become increasingly unfavorable for further development.

Current formation chances are 40% over the next two days and 50% over the next five days.