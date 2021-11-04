Heavy rain expected all day Friday followed by drop in temps

TAMPA, Fla. — Get your umbrellas ready, Tampa Bay. Friday we'll see heavy rain all day long but especially in the afternoon.

The rain will move in overnight Thursday with some showers Friday morning, but most of the storms will be Friday afternoon. The storms will last through early Saturday morning with some localized flooding possible.

ABC Action Weather 24/7

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated severe storm.

Heavy rains are on the way for part of the area. I suspect rainfall coverage will be between 70 and 80% on Friday and into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/JFaCzuZWmn — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) November 4, 2021

After the rain clears, we'll see a cool down with highs in the low 70s this weekend with a breeze.