Heavy rain expected all day Friday followed by drop in temps

Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs around 80. There may be a quick shower anytime today but most of the heavier showers will hold off until after dark.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Nov 04, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Get your umbrellas ready, Tampa Bay. Friday we'll see heavy rain all day long but especially in the afternoon.

The rain will move in overnight Thursday with some showers Friday morning, but most of the storms will be Friday afternoon. The storms will last through early Saturday morning with some localized flooding possible.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated severe storm.

After the rain clears, we'll see a cool down with highs in the low 70s this weekend with a breeze.

