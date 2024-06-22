Mostly sunny skies early today. A few showers and storms will begin to develop midday today. The storms will spend much of the afternoon east of the coast. This evening those storms will head back to the coast brining with them locally heavy rain and some lightning. The rain may last for more than an hour in some locations this evening.
Forecast: Widespread storms, even at the coast today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 22, 2024
