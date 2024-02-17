Mostly cloudy skies this evening with a few sprinkles possible Sct'd showers Saturday morning will become more widespread through the day on Saturday leading to a steady rain by evening that will last through much of Sunday. Temps in the 60s on Saturday will cool into the 50s by Saturday evening and stay in the 50s on Sunday.
Forecast: Weekend Rain and Chilly Temps
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:08 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 19:08:39-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.