Forecast: Weak front bring PM storms today

Mostly sunny and dry to start. We'll heat up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. A weak front will move into the region and fire up some sct'd storms this afternoon and evening along and south of I-4. The front will bring slightly less humid air for Saturday though temperatures will remain around 90 this weekend.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Sep 23, 2022
