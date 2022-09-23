Mostly sunny and dry to start. We'll heat up into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. A weak front will move into the region and fire up some sct'd storms this afternoon and evening along and south of I-4. The front will bring slightly less humid air for Saturday though temperatures will remain around 90 this weekend.
Forecast: Weak front bring PM storms today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:47 AM, Sep 23, 2022
