Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s today. We'll see some isolated showers near the coast today. Storms will be more widespread east of I-75 during the afternoon. Some of these storms to the east may be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
Forecast: Warm with storms mainly east of I-75
Posted at 4:46 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 04:46:06-04
