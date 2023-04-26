Watch Now
Forecast: Warm with storms mainly east of I-75

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s today. We'll see some isolated showers near the coast today. Storms will be more widespread east of I-75 during the afternoon. Some of these storms to the east may be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
Posted at 4:46 AM, Apr 26, 2023
