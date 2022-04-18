Forecast: Warm with lots of clouds

Warm & mainly dry to start the day today. We'll see increasing clouds through the day as a weak front moves through the state. The front may bring a shower for some this afternoon but most locations will remain dry. Look for lower humidity, sunshine, and cooler mornings for the rest of the week. Afternoons will remain warm in the 80s.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 04:58:05-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.