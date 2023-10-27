Watch Now
Forecast: Warm with highs in the 80s and lighter winds

A few sct'd clouds today though the weather will remain dry. We'll see morning temperatures in the 60s climb into the 80s during the afternoon. East breezes will return but gusts should be lighter compared to yesterday. Expect upper 80s this weekend with dry weather and mostly sunny skies.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 06:00:15-04

