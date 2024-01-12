Cloudy skies this morning and sct'd showers with temperatures in the 60s. We'll see a lot of clouds today but some breaks of sun are also possible, along with a pop-up shower or two. More thunderstorms return late this evening and overnight with most
of the rain done before 6 am Saturday. Saturday will be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
Forecast: Warm & humid with a few sct'd showers
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 05:10:45-05
