Forecast: Warm & humid with a few sct'd showers

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies today with sct;d showers. Most of the rain will fall during the morning with a mix of clouds/sun and pop-up rain during the afternoon. We'll see warm temps in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Another round of sct'd storms will move through overnight with dry and cooler weather on Saturday.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jan 12, 2024
Cloudy skies this morning and sct'd showers with temperatures in the 60s. We'll see a lot of clouds today but some breaks of sun are also possible, along with a pop-up shower or two. More thunderstorms return late this evening and overnight with most
of the rain done before 6 am Saturday. Saturday will be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

