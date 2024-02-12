Forecast: Warm & breezy with evening showers likely

Areas of low clouds around this morning along with mild temps in the 60s and higher humidity too. The clouds will break up by midday leaving us with partly sunny skies this afternoon and warm temps. Highs will range from the mid-70s at the beaches to the mid-80s east of I-75. Expect gusty southwest winds throughout the day. An area of showers will move through after dark this evening. Cooler weather will move in behind the showers for Tuesday.