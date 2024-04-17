Mostly sunny skies today and a return of some warm temperatures. We'll start the day in the 60s with a bit more humidity compared to mornings earlier in the week. By the afternoon temperatures will rise to the low and mid-80s along the coast and the upper 80s to near 90 away from the beaches.
Forecast: Warm and partly sunny, a bit more humid
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:07 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 05:07:33-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.