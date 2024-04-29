Temperatures this morning will start in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm through the 70s and quickly into the 80s before noon today. We'll reach highs in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Shower chances will increase during the afternoons beginning tomorrow.
Forecast: Warm and mostly sunny today with no rain expected
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 29, 2024
