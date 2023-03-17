Watch Now
Forecast: Warm and more humid today, weekend cold front

Mostly sunny, warm and more humid today. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s at the coast to the mid-80s east of I-75. A cold front will move through this weekend bringing sct'd rain on Saturday and much cooler weather with clouds and showers on Sunday.
Posted at 4:49 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 04:49:38-04

