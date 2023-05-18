Mostly sunny early, warm, and somewhat humid. 30-40% chance of PM storms which will develop around the I-75 corridor and move east during the afternoon. Temps will reach the 80s closer to the coast and the 90s inland.
Forecast: Warm and humid with a few PM pop-up showers
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:39 AM, May 18, 2023
