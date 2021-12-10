Forecast: Very warm today

Watch
Morning clouds and fog will quickly give way to sunny, warm and humid weather. Highs will reach into the low to mid-80s today. That's near a record which is 85 in Tampa for this date. Unusually warm weather will last into the start of the weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

