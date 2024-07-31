Mostly cloudy and warm temperatures early with dry conditions this morning. We'll heat up quickly into the 90s this afternoon. Sct'd pop-up storms will begin to develop mid-afternoon and should continue into the evening. Look for typical coverage of around 60%.
Forecast: Typical July day with sct'd evening storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
