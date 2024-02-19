Forecast: The sun returns today!

A few showers and clouds very early this morning otherwise look for sunny weather to return today. Temperatures will stay cool reaching only the mid-60s for afternoon highs. Tuesday morning will start cold in the 40s and even some upper 30s. By the afternoon look for highs in the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 04:47:58-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.