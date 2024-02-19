Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: The sun returns today!

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A few showers and clouds very early this morning otherwise look for sunny weather to return today. Temperatures will stay cool reaching only the mid-60s for afternoon highs. Tuesday morning will start cold in the 40s and even some upper 30s. By the afternoon look for highs in the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:47 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 04:47:58-05

A few showers and clouds very early this morning otherwise look for sunny weather to return today. Temperatures will stay cool reaching only the mid-60s for afternoon highs. Tuesday morning will start cold in the 40s and even some upper 30s. By the afternoon look for highs in the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo