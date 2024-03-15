Mostly sunny skies today. We'll see mild temps in the mid and upper 60s early. Look for a quick warm-up during the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid and upper-80s during the afternoon. Some towns could be near record highs.
Forecast: Temps near record highs this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:23 AM, Mar 15, 2024
