Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Taste of early Summer

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 22:08:10-04

Lots of sunshine and heat

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo