The rain and wind are done. We'll return to more calm weather today. Expect cool temps in the 50s early this morning. Thanks to sunny skies those 50s will warm into the mid and upper-60s this afternoon. Breezes will remain light out of the northwest. Clouds will increase overnight and more showers are likely on Thursday afternoon.
Forecast: Sunshine returns along with cooler temps
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 04:43:49-05
