Forecast: Sunny with evening coastal showers

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
WFTS - ABC Action News
Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 04:56:02-04

A few clouds this morning and maybe a quick sprinkle as a weak front moves by. The front will push the sea breeze toward the coast tonight. That could produce some rain along the beaches this evening, especially south of the Skyway.

