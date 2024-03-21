Mostly sunny skies early today with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We'll see partly sunny and warm conditions for the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Clouds will increase overnight with rain arriving across the region before sunrise on Friday.
Forecast: Sunny, warmer and more humid today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:28 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 05:28:21-04
